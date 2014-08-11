iPhone Owners Sext Twice As Much As Android Users

You can argue the merits of iPhone vs. Android ad nauseam, but one thing is clear: those on Apple devices have some serious sext appeal. Based on a recent study, iPhone users engage in naughty text exchanges almost twice as often as Android users.

This info comes by way of monitoring company Retina-X, which surveyed 4,800 users on their texting habits and concerns. In addition to platform preference, the survey also uncovered that some of the dirtiest texts are sent right before lunchtime.

According to the survey, most sexting happens on Tuesday mornings from about 10 a.m. to noon. That's a far cry from the after-dark hours you might expect. We're not sure why sexting is so popular at such a random hour, but our guess is that users have time to kill during morning commutes and work breaks.

iPhone users aren't just textually active, either. According to a study from Match.com last year, Android users have "better" sex, but iPhone owners enjoy more of it.

While these facts are a funny find, sexting isn't a total joke for parents. According to Retina-X, 70 percent of surveyed parents are worried that their teenager is sending suggestive text messages with others.