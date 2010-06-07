iPhone 4 vs. iPhone 3GS: Worth the Upgrade?

Apple says that the iPhone 4 is the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone. But does it live up to the hype? How much better is it than its predecessor? A lot better. It's much thinner (though slightly heavier), lasts longer on a charge (thanks to Apple's A4 chip), and will offer two-way FaceTime video chat. You also get HD video recording and an all-new three-axis gyroscope that should make gameplay even more immersive.

What's more, the iPhone 4 which we reviewed (and loved) on AT&T, is also now offered by Verizon. This pairs the superb handset with a more reliable data and voice network. The 16GB and 32GB versions of the iPhone 4 cost $199 and $299 regardless of which carrier you choose. If you stick with AT&T though, the 8GB iPhone 3GS costs just $49.

Check out the spec and feature comparison below between the iPhone 4 and 3GS and let us know if it's enough to tear you away from your current iPhone or another Android phone. Is there anything you think is missing (other than Verizon 4G LTE support)?