iLuv Introduces myLink Cables for Audio, Charging and Syncing

LAS VEGAS -- It's cables, cables and more cables for iLuv this year at CES. The company is debuting products in its myLink line of gadget accessories: three new stereo audio cables for connecting mobile devices to an auto or home entertainment system, along with new additions to its line of charging cables.

iLuv's audio cables have double insulation to minimize signal loss, and they're made with enough extra room to accommodate a smartphone or tablet case. The Stereo Audio Cable and the Coiled Stereo Audio Cable start at $14.99 and will be available in May.

The CuteSync is a tiny, portable sync-and-charge cable for iPad, iPhone and iPod owners. It's equipped with a microUSB port and an Apple connector, and is designed to only expose one port at once. (iLuv says this helps prevent syncing errors between two gadgets.) There's also a Mini version of the CuteSync, offering the same functionality of the full-size version, and it becomes a keychain with the USB plug wrapped around the device.

Last up on the long lists of cables is the DualJack, which is much like the CuteSync and Mini CuteSync with added support for non-Apple smartphones, plus the Samsung Galaxy Tabs and Galaxy S phones. As far as pricing goes for these products, iLuv will only say that they start at $19.99 and will become available in May.