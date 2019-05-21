Killer Deal: HP Spectre x360 Now $200 Off

Memorial Day is just a few days away, which means we're right around the corner from some of the best laptop deals of the year. Kicking things off with a bang, HP already has mouthwatering savings on some of our favorite laptops.
Highlighting the sale is an excellent deal on the new 13-inch Spectre x360, a premium convertible that skyrocketed to the top of our best 2-in-1 laptops page after receiving a 4.5-star review and Editor's Choice Award. One of the best all-around laptops on the market, the Spectre x360 has a luxurious chassis, a class-leading keyboard and outrageously good battery life.
For a limited time, HP is selling the Spectre x360 for $200 off, which brings the starting price below $1,000. That base model comes with a 13-inch, 1080p display, a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The $200 discount is offered on all 13-inch Spectre x360 models, so you can upgrade the laptop's components and still enjoy the savings.
- Spectre x360 (13-inch) for $949 ($200 off, 1080p/Core i5/8GB/256GB SSD)
- Spectre x360 (13-inch) for $1,119 ($200 off, 1080p/Core i7/16GB/512GB SSD)
- Spectre x360 (13-inch) for $1,579 ($200 off, 4K/Core i7/16GB/1TB SSD)
If you want more screen real estate, the 15-inch version of the Spectre x360 is also on sale. The larger model offers a lot of the same things we love about its smaller sibling --- a stunning design, a comfortable keyboard and long battery life --- but comes with more powerful components.
- Spectre x360 (15-inch) for $1,299 ($200 off, 4K/Core i7/8GB/256GB SSD/GTX 1050Ti)
- Spectre x360 (15-inch) for $1,449 ($200 off, 4K/Core i7/16GB/512GB SSD/GTX 1050Ti)
Lastly, HP is discounting the Spectre Folio, a bold 2-in-1 with a genuine leather design. Along with the unique materials, this Editor's Choice-awarded laptop has an innovative folding mechanism and long battery life.
- Spectre Folio for $1,099 ($200 off, FHD/Core i5/8GB/256GB SSD)
- Spectre Folio for $1,559 ($200 off, 4K/Core i7/8GB/512GB SSD)
These deals are part of HP's Memorial Day sale, so we expect them to be around for only another week, so you might need to act fast.