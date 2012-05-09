HP Introduces New Pavilion m6, Multimedia Power for $699

In addition to its revamped dv- series, HP has also announced its new Pavilion m6 notebook. This 15.6-incher comes in what HP describes as a super-slim, brushed aluminum chassis. Beyond its slick exterior the m6 features some nice touches including your choice of the latest Intel and AMD processors and discrete graphics options.

Music lovers will be happy to hear that the m6 includes not only Beats Audio, but dual speakers and a built-in subwoofer. The m6 should also get the attention of movie buffs thanks to its LED backlight BrightView display.

In addition to its processing power and media pedigree, the Pavilion m6 features a host of HP's proprietary technology including HP CoolSense, which automatically adjusts the performance of the system's internal fans when it needs to cool down, and HP ProtectSmart, which locks the hard drive in a static position to protect it from falls.

Other options include HP's SimplePass, which allows you to use the built-in fingerprint reader by swiping your finger to access secure websites and the HP TrueVision HD Webcam.

HP says users can expect the 5-pound m6's battery to last up to 8 hours on a single charge. Pricing for the unit, which goes on sale on June 24, starts at $699. Stay tuned for our full-review of the m6 in the coming weeks.