HP Envy 13 with 4K Screen and Alexa Now Just $800

Refurbished laptops make for excellent deals. If you want a current-gen laptop, but can't afford to drop $1,000+ on your dream system, Adorama might have something more in line with your wallet.

Via its eBay storefront, Adorama is offering the refurbished HP Envy 13 4K Laptop for $799.99. By comparison, this same laptop would cost you $1,269 if bought new at HP. That's a savings of $470.

Buy on Adorama via eBay

The Envy's 4K screen is just part of this laptop's appeal. It also packs a 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD. Even better, it's refurbished by HP and comes with a 90-day HP warranty.

The Envy's multitouch screen makes it an excellent machine for entertainment purposes. It packs IPS technology for better viewing angles and its the Envy's ultra-thin bezel squeezes in as much screen real estate as you can get from a 13.3-inch machine.

Multitasking will be a breeze thanks to the laptop's current-gen quad-core CPU and 16GB of RAM. And you won't have to worry about storage thanks to the 512GB SSD.

The HP Envy 13 is also one of only a handful of laptops with Amazon's Alexa built in. So you can listen to music, news, or just have Alexa add items to your calendar via voice commands.

In terms of connectivity, you get USB Type-C, USB 3.0, and a microSD card slot.

Combine all of that with powerful Bang & Olufsen speakers and you have a machine that should last you for years to come.