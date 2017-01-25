HP Recalls Over 100,000 Laptop Batteries Due to Fire Hazard

HP is expanding a 2016 recall of laptop batteries to include 101,000 batteries sold between March 2013 and October 2016.

The batteries being recalled are in HP, Compaq, Compaq Presario, ProBook, Envy and Pavilion notebooks. Battery packs sold on their own are also being recalled. Affected batteries are black in color and have bar codes that start with the following: 6BZLU, 6CGFK, 6CGFQ, 6CZMB, 6DEMA, 6DEMH, 6DGAL, 6EBVA.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission advises anyone with an affected battery to remove batteries and only use their laptops on AC power. Those who need replacement batteries can call HP at 1-888-202-4320 or go to the company's website for the recall to see if their notebook is affected.

The recall affects units in the United States, Canada and Mexico. In one case, HP received a report of overheating that caused "melting and charring and causing about $1,000 in property damage."

41,000 batteries were recalled by HP in 2016. Users who received replacements in that recall should check their new batteries, just in case.

