HP's Anniversary Sale Takes 50 Percent Off Laptops

As part of its anniversary celebration, HP is taking up to 50 percent off select laptops. This includes popular machines like the Spectre X360, Envy X360 Convertible, and HP's Omen gaming laptop.

One of the most noteworthy deals is on the Editors' Choice Spectre x360. This superb convertible is the most striking 2-in-1 that HP has ever made. Traditionally priced at $929.99, the laptop is currently discounted to $729.99. This configuration features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen display, Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. However, you can upgrade to a 256GB SSD for a total price of $859.99, which is still $200 off that configuration's $1,059.99 price tag.

For gamers, there's the HP Omen 15 for $1,399.99. Although it doesn't include an 8th-gen CPU, the laptop does come with a 15.6-inch 4K IPS LCD, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti 4GB graphics card. That should provide more than enough power for casual to serious gamers.

Finally, for fans of the desktop replacement, HP takes $150 off the Envy 17t for a final price of $899.99. This machine comes with a massive 17.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 1.8-GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB 7200rpm hard drive. For an extra $70, you can add a 128GB SSD or for $110 more, you can replace the hard drive completely with a 360GB SSD.

In total HP's anniversary sale has over 20 laptops on sale with configurations for every user and budget.