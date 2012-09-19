How to Save Web Pages to Your Reading List in Safari for iOS 6

Apple has included a new Reading List feature with iOS 6 that allows you to save Web pages for reading when you don’t have access to the Web. To add a Web page to your Reading List:
• Navigate to the page you want to save using Safari.
• Tap the Share button ( located at the bottom of the screen on the iPhone, or to the left of the address bar on the iPad) and press Add to Reading List.
• To read a saved page, open Safari, whether you have a connection or not, and tap the Bookmarks icon.
• Select the page you want to read and you’re set.
