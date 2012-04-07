How to Hold Business Meetings, Show Presentations in Google+ Hangouts

When you're in one of its hangouts, Google+ allows you to share your screen with other participants. Imagine giving a group of business partners a tour of your new website in real-time. Picture yourself talking through a PowerPoint presentation with some potential clients. You can even use this feature to train a remote worker.

Here’s how to do it:

2. Open a window on your desktop which contains the application you want to share content from. For example, if you want to show a presentation, open PowerPoint. If you want to show Web content, open a browser window.

3. Click Screenshare in the upper left corner of the screen. A dialog box appears.

4. Select the window you want to share.

5. Change focus to the window you shared and start using the application. Anyone else who is in the hangout will see everything that appears in that window.