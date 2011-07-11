Heads are Rolling: Jon Rubinstein Out as Head of HP's webOS Division

In the wake of the less-than-stellar launch of the HP TouchPad, Jon Rubinstein, who previously headed HP's webOS unit, will be stepping aside, the company announced today. Steven DeWitt, previously the head of HP's Personal Systems Group Americas, will be taking his place.

Rubinstein was the main cheerleader for webOS after HP acquired Palm, showing off the Pre 3, Veer, and the TouchPad earlier this year. However, with the tepid reviews of the TouchPad (one of several half-baked tablets)--and despite Rubinstien's rallying cry--it looks like HP wants to shift course.

Rubinstein's new position will be the Senior Vice President of Global Innovation for HP's Personal Systems Group, according to an HP press release.