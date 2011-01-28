iSkin Razor Back iPad Backpack Hands-on: Squishy Hip or Just Strange?

You've got to touch it to fully understand. The $160 iSkin Razor Back from the new Q.West Collection is made of high-gloss black nylon, and feels as if it were filled with jelly. It's soft, shiny, and small. And it definitely is hip. But this MacBook/iPad backpack also inspired some different reactions here when it arrived.

"It's a garbage bag." "Reminds me of a latex party." "I think I had some pants like that in the '80's."

Whether you love it or hate it, the 13.5 x 9.8 x 4-inch case will grab people's attention. The interior is padded and quilted for protecting your Apple gear from bumps and bruises. The closures for four of the compartments are velcro, with the only exception being the bottom power cord-like pocket that sports a heavy gauge retro zipper. One particularly nice feature is the snap closure on the top handles that will help prevent unwanted hands inside your main compartment.

The Q.West Collection from iSkin also includes a tote, two clutches, a messenger bag, a sling bag, two other backpacks, and a handful of sleeves. Maybe we're just not hip enough for this class of bag. Tell us if you'd buy one of these in the comments below.