Get the Newly Released 4K Lenovo Flex 5 for $1,100

The Flex 5 is Lenovo's new flagship 2-in-1. In addition to its slimmer profile, the mainstream laptop now comes with the options of adding up to 16GB of RAM, a 4K display, and up to a 512GB SSD, which pushes the limits of all 2-in-1s significantly.

For a limited time, you can get the top-of-the-line Flex 5 — complete with a 4K display and 512GB PCIe SSD — for $1,099.99 via coupon code "DEAL331". That's $200 off its retail price and the first deal we've seen for this system.

We've been waiting for the Flex 5's arrival since MWC 2017. Like its predecessor, the stylish convertible sports a 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used in laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes. The major story here is the addition of a 4K display, which wasn't an option in previous models.

Powering the 3840 x 2160 display is a GeForce GT 940MX 2GB graphics card. This configuration also packs in a 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive accompanied by a 512GB PCIe SSD.

Priced at $1,099.99, the 4K Flex 5 is giving pricier non-4K 2-in-1s like the $1,399 HP Spectre x360 a run for their money. This deal won't last forever though, so we recommend you act fast.