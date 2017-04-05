Get a 1080p Acer Laptop with 256GB SSD for $449

These days you can buy a lot of laptop for under $500, but few systems boast a spec sheet that's as impressive as the Acer Aspire E5-575's. In addition to packing a 15.6-inch 1080p screen, this $449 laptop also has a 256GB SSD, which is incredibly rare in a laptop priced this cheap.

The Aspire's gumstick-sized M.2 SSD makes everything you do on the E5 seem that much speedier. If you want to increase the laptop's storage capacity down the line, Acer has added a convenient easy-access door which makes future upgrades to the machine straightforward. That way you can increase your storage capacity with either a 2.5-inch HDD or SSD.

Powering this respectable budget system is a 2.3GHz Core i5-6200U processor that's been paired with 8GB of RAM. In terms of connectivity, you'll find USB Type-C, USB 3.0, HDMI, and an SD card slot.

Unfortunately, deals this good don't last forever and B&H's Acer Aspire E5 offer is set to expire April 8 at 11:59 p.m.