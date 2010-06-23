Stylin' Gateway LT23 Netbook Starts at Just $329

Not to be outdone by runway-ready netbooks from the likes of HP, today Gateway announced a refresh of its line. Like the new Acer netbooks revealed a few days ago, the LT23 is aimed right at the fashionista crowd while not coming off as patronizingly feminine. Instead, the look features mineral color overtones and understated swirling patterns that extend from the lid down to the wrist rest. The best part? It starts at a low $329.

Though Gateway is making the LT23 official today, we actually first caught it at Computex last month. We liked the look of the swirl pattern up close. The pattern is a blend of weave and mosaic that looks like it would provide an interesting tactile sensation when touched. The black color will most likely appeal to men, while Champagne and Pearl lean more toward the feminine side.

Aside from the new style, the LT23 sports an Intel Atom N450 CPU, 1GB of RAM, up to 250GB of hard drive space, and 802.11 b/g/n wireless. One nice surprise: the integrated webcam is HD, though we doubt this machine has the horsepower to handle Skype HD video calls. The six-cell battery is rated up to 8 hours of longevity.

Gateway is also introducing new social networking features with this model. Customers get one-touch access to Facebook, YouTube and Flickr right from the function keys along the top.

Check out the gallery below and start drooling.