FreedomPop Hub Burst Router Grants Free 1GB Monthly Internet Access

Who doesn't love free stuff? Free wireless startup FreedomPop is finally make its Hub Burst home router/modem hybrid available for purchase for a mere $89. The router promises to give users free Internet access at home via WiMax 4G. Users will be able to connect up to 10 devices simultaneously.

FreedomPop claims that the data speeds are faster than typical DSL and, according to the press release, "comparable with most major cable providers."

The basic plan caps data at 1GB, but you can purchase more for as little as $10 per month for speeds up to 1.5Mbps. The top-tier plan will run you $18.99 per month for 8Mbps, with a data cap of 10GB per month. You can also early more bandwidth by referring friends and family to the service.

It's true that converting a cell signal to a home wireless solution isn't new, but it does offer an inexpensive alternative to home broadband from cable providers such as Comcast and Cablevision, which can often run for upward of $50 per month. While we're not totally psyched about the company's attachment to WiMax, it promises that the next wave of devices will run on Sprint's LTE service.