FreedomPop Adds 4G LTE to Free Wireless Service

Free wireless Internet provider FreedomPop has announced that it is officially rolling out 4G LTE service to its customers via Sprint's LTE network. The service provider, which launched in the U.S. in June, initially piggybacked on Sprint's slower WiMAX network, but said LTE would follow later. However, Sprint's LTE network reaches just 110 markets, compared to AT&T's 335 markets and Verizon's 500. T-Mobile, which just launched its LTE network, covers 116 markets.

FreedomPop provides users with 500MB of free data per month in addition to 200 free voice minutes and unlimited calls to other FreedomPop users. In addition to getting on Sprint's LTE network, the company has also announced it's now offering its own FreedomPop 5580 LTE mobile hotspot. The hotspot offers connectivity for up to 10 devices, includes a 1.5-inch OLED display and can reportedly run on battery power for up to 8 hours. will cost users about $199. Pick it up now, however, and you'll only have to fork over $149 as part of FreedomPop's sale.

The device follows the same coverage rules as any other FreedomPop device right down to the 500MB of free data. If you break through your data limit, you'll end up having to fork over between $10 and $20 for every additional gigabyte. Similarly, users who go over their allotment of 200 voice minutes will have to pay a $9.99 fee.

Beyond the basic 500MB plan, users also can opt for a limited-time,2GB data plan that costs $17.99 per month. If 2GB doesn't do it, you can always opt for FreedomPop's Premiere 4GB plan for $28.99 per month. If you want to increase to your Web speeds, you can add the FreedomPop Speed Plus plan, which the company says will boost your data speed by 50 percent, at a cost of $3.99 per month.