Ford Rolls Out Major Software Update For MyFord Touch System

If you're a Ford owner you may want to check your mailbox. Ford announced today that it is delivering USB flash drives loaded with a free major system update for the company's MyFord Touch infotainment system to more than 300,000 MyFord Touch owners.

The update improves overall system performance, offers easier controls and a simpler user interface and improves voice recognition. The software also adds support for Audible.com audiobooks and compatibility with tablets. Vehicles equipped with Navigation will see improvements to their map views, better graphics and more 3D landmarks and photo-realistic freeway images.

Installing the update should be a cinch even for the most automotive and technically adverse user. Simply start your car, pop the flash drive into your MyFord Touch USB port and the process will begin automatically. Next you'll see a screen explaining the installation process. Tap the OK button and you're set.

The update will then download to your MyFord Touch system, a process Ford says will take roughly 20 minutes to complete. Once finished, you'll see a Restarting System message on the display. The system will then restart and the screen will remain blank for about two minutes after which the update will begin to install. Once completed, the words Performing Scheduled Maintenance will appear on the screen. One more reboot and your system should be good to go.

When you finish the update, you'll have to repair your phone and add any points of interest.