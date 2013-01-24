First Peek of Ashton Kutcher as Steve Jobs: Does He Pull It Off?

The first clip of Ashton Kutcher in the Steve Jobs biopic "jOBS" has hit the interwebs and people are doing their best Roger Ebert impersonation. In the 1 minute and 2 second clip, we see a young Steve Jobs trying to sell young Steve Wozniak (Josh Gad) on the merits of creating a computer. Wozniak replies, "Nobody wants to buy a computer."

Kutcher bears a passing resemblance to the Apple Inc. co-founder. But it remains to be seen if he's mastered the mannerisms and speech patterns that helped make the black mock turtleneck iconic. Watching the clip, we found it hard not to think that this was Kutcher playing Jobs or worse, Kutcher playing a more mature Kelso from "That 70's Show."

However this is only a quick glimspe into what promises to be an extremely polarizing film when it hits theaters. It remains to be seen whether Kutcher will be able to draw audiences in with his performance and accurately portray the triumphs, failures and foilbles of a man many consider the most important of this century. The film will make its first debut Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. Regular cinemaphiles will have to wait until April 19 to weigh in.