The Excellent Surface Pro 6 Is Now $200 Off

The Surface Pro 6 is quite possibly the best Windows 2-in-1 you can buy. The Editor's Choice machine offers a bright display, solid performance, and excellent battery life in a svelte profile.

If it's price tag has been keeping you away, this weekend various retailers are taking $200 off all Surface Pro 6 configurations. After the discount, you can get the base model for just $699.

While many retailers are offering the discount, we've found that only B&H Photo has stock of all configurations.

Keep in mind that none of the deals above include the MS Type Cover. B&H Photo offers the MS Type Cover for $114.99 ($35 off). Meanwhile, Amazon is bundling the MS Type Cover with select Surface Pro 6 models. However, Amazon doesn't always offer the best price.

For instance, you can get the Surface Pro 6 Core i5/8GB/128GB with the Type Cover for $864 at Amazon. Purchase the same model and the Type Cover at B&H Photo and you'll pay a combined price of $813.99. That's $51 cheaper than Amazon's price.

The Surface Pro 6 sale ends Monday, February 18 at 11:59pm ET.