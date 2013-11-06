eBay Launches Holiday Collective USB Bracelets

Tired of losing your charging cable? eBay's latest holiday collective product turns your USB charging cable into a fashionable bracelet. The global commerce giant teamed up with the Council of Fashion Designers of America to produce the limited-edition collection of customized wristbands. Starting Nov. 11, you can get a bracelet that was designed by Rachel Zoe, Mara Hoffman, Michelle Smith, Michael Bastian or Shipley & Halmos for $25.

USB 2.0 port on one end and microUSB on the other, the wristband comes with two separate adapters for the iPhone -- regular and lightning. The two USB ends of the band easily snap together with magnets. Five designs are available and each is named after its respective designer. Designs range from the classic and simple -- such as Michael Bastian's unassuming black band with a splash of red and white wording -- to the wild and flamboyant -- as on Rachel Zoe's animal print accessory. Each band measures 9 x 0.47 x 0.39 inches and weighs 0.63 ounces.

You can use the bracelets for charging or data transfer on the go, and we really like how well our leopard print version goes with our outfit. Better yet, all proceeds from bracelet sales will benefit the Council of Fashion Designers of America. All orders within the US and Canada will be shipped for free. For the upcoming holiday season, this may be a great stocking stuffer for the fashionable geek in your circle.