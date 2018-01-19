Dell's XPS 13 and 15 Laptops Get Generous Price Cuts

The XPS 13 and XPS 15 are Dell's top-of-the-line laptops. Although the company's XPS line has been refreshed for 2018, Dell continues to sell both laptops with last year's 7th-gen processor.

It's a tough sale in the face of the company's new machines, which is why the PC manufacturer is lowering the prices of its previous-gen laptops.

Make no mistake, this is Dell's way of clearing inventory, but the XPS is such a premiere line that even last year's models provide enough performance for daily tasks. Sure, you'll make some trade-offs, but you'll be hard-pressed to find machines that combine power, design, and portability as well as the XPS line.

If you're looking to spend as little as possible, the XPS 13 offers a lot of bang for your buck. Use coupon "50OFF499" to drop its price to $783.99. That's $316 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this step-up model, which packs a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 2.5GHz core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

If you want a little more power and can afford to spend more, use coupon "100OFF999" to drop the price of the XPS 15 to $1,028.99. That's a savings of $171 and again one of the best prices we've seen for the 15-inch version of the XPS. This configuration comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.5GHz Core i5-7300HQ quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD with 32GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 4GB graphics card.

Both laptops are on sale through January 25.