Dell's First 6-Core XPS 13 Starts Shipping in October

The Dell XPS 13 is one of our favorite laptops, so you bet we're excited to tell you that its latest and fastest edition finally starts shipping next month.

While lower-end models of this late-summer Comet Lake revamp to the XPS 13 started shipping in August, the models that arrive on Oct. 1 feature 6-core (or hexacore) Core i7 processors. Intel's promised decent gains against the 9th gen models, of about 16 percent.

The new XPS 13 will also help deliver faster wireless internet, thanks to Killer AX1650 2x2 Intel WiFi 6 (that's a mouthful) chips, which are supposed to improve Wi-Fi speeds by up to 3x.

MORE: Best Laptops: Top Rated Laptops, Chromebooks, 2-in-1s

And because we're talking Dell, you know these laptops come with a ton of high-end screen options, such as Dell CinemaColor and Dolby Vision. There's also an optional 4K Ultra HD InfinityEdge panel, though Dell rates that model for 11 hours of battery life, while the 1080p screen versions should net you 19 hours of juice.

Otherwise, this XPS 13 still features everything we like about the model we saw earlier this year, at CES. It might not sound like a huge deal, but Dell's ability to bring the webcam out of the keyboard (where it pointed up your nose like a rubber hose) and into the still-small top bezel.