Enter to Win One of Five Dell Back-to-School PCs

Whether you're in grade school or grad school, you need a great computer to help with your studies. Dell and LAPTOP Mag are giving away five of that company's best computers for students. You can enter this sweepstakes today, through October 5th.

The five computers are:

Dell XPS 13: Our favorite consumer laptop overall has a nearly borderless screen, weighs under 3 pounds and lasts 14 hours on a charge.

Our favorite consumer laptop overall has a nearly borderless screen, weighs under 3 pounds and lasts 14 hours on a charge. Alienware 13 with OLED Display: This lightweight gaming powerhouse has the most colorful screen of any laptop on the market.

This lightweight gaming powerhouse has the most colorful screen of any laptop on the market. Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: The even-lighter, convertible version of the XPS 13 bends into tablet, tent or stand modes.

The even-lighter, convertible version of the XPS 13 bends into tablet, tent or stand modes. Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming : This affordable gaming rig offers long battery life and an attractive red and black design

: This affordable gaming rig offers long battery life and an attractive red and black design Dell XPS 27 All-in-One: This large screened system is great for watching movies, playing games or editing your term paper.

Official Rules

Laptop Magazine Back-To-School Giveaway

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

Laptop Magazine Back-To-School Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”) begins at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on September 7, 2017 and ends at 12:00 p.m. ET on October 5, 2017 (“Sweepstakes Period”).

ELIGIBILITY: This Sweepstakes is only open to legal residents of the United States (excluding New York, Florida, Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and possessions), 18 or older. Employees, officers, directors and agents of Purch Group, Inc. (“Sponsor”), its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising and promotion agencies, including any vendors providing services in connection with this Sweepstakes, and members of their immediate family (spouse, parent, children, siblings and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same household, whether or not related, are not eligible. Void in New York, Florida, Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and possessions and where prohibited. Subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws.

HOW TO ENTER: To enter, visit https://www.laptopmag.com/articles/dell-back-to-school-giveaway (“Sweepstakes Entry Page”) during the Sweepstakes Period and sign up for the Laptop Magazine newsletter to enter the Sweepstakes (an “Entry”). Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or by any means which subvert the entry process are void. No entrant can earn more than one Entry in this Sweepstakes. Entries become the sole property of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any Entry, in its sole discretion, is not in compliance with these Official Rules. You can opt-out of receiving the newsletter at any time following the end of the sweepstakes by following the opt-out instructions provided in the newsletter.

WINNER DETERMINATION: Potential winners will be selected by Sponsor in a random drawing on or about October 6, 2017 from among all eligible entries received. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Sponsor’s decisions with respect to winner determination are final and binding.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winners will be contacted via email and may be required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility, a publicity release (except where prohibited), and a liability release within five (5) days of date of issuance. Return of a prize or prize notification as undeliverable, failure to sign and return requested documentation within the specified time period, the inability of Sponsor to contact a potential winner within a reasonable time period or noncompliance with these Official Rules by a potential winner will result in disqualification and, at Sponsor’s sole discretion, the prize may be awarded to an alternate winner.

PRIZES: GRAND PRIZE: ALIENWARE 13 OLED LAPTOP (Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”): $2,000). FIRST PRIZE: DELL XPS 27 AIO DESKTOP COMPUTER (ARV: $1,400). SECOND PRIZE: DELL XPS 13 2-in-1 (ARV: $1,200). THIRD PRIZE: DELL XPS 13 LAPTOP. (ARV: $800). FOURTH PRIZE: DELL INSPIRON 15 7000 GAMING LAPTOP (ARV: $750). Total ARV of all prizes: $6,100. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied. Winners are responsible for all federal, state and local taxes as well as any costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. Winners may not substitute a prize, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute a prize with one of comparable or greater value. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Limit one (1) prize per person. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners, who are not administrators or sponsors of, and who have not endorsed, this Sweepstakes.

PUBLICITY GRANT: Each winner, by acceptance of prize, except where legally prohibited, grants permission for Sponsor and its designees to use his/her name, address (city and state), photograph, voice and/or other likeness and prize information for advertising, trade and promotional purposes, in any manner, in all media now known or hereafter discovered, worldwide in perpetuity, without permission from, notification or compensation to, winner.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: Each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor and judges, which shall be final and binding in all respects; (b) to assume all risk, responsibility and liability for any personal bodily injury, losses, harm, damage (including, without limitation, property damage, personal injury and death), claim (including, without limitation, claims based on copyright or trademark infringement, rights of publicity or privacy, defamation and portrayal in a false light), actions, costs and expenses directly or indirectly arising from participation in this Sweepstakes; and (c) to indemnify, release, discharge and hold harmless the Sponsor, and its parent, subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising and promotion agencies and all of the foregoing entities’ respective officers, directors, shareholders, members, agents and employees and their successors and assigns (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all claims, injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from or relating to entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the operation of this Sweepstakes and/or the acceptance or use of the prize. Released Parties are not responsible for (i) lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered or garbled entries; (ii) lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications; (iii) failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure; (iv) jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties; (v) other errors or difficulties of any kind, whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise, relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prize or Sweepstakes-related materials; (vi) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes; or (vii) injury or damage to any person's computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes or a Sponsor page or social media account, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner or who are in violation of these Official Rules, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes and if terminated, at its discretion, select winners at random from all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to action taken or as otherwise deemed fair and appropriate by Sponsor.

DATA COLLECTION: Information submitted in connection with this Sweepstakes will be used in accordance with Sponsor’s Privacy Policy, available at http://www.purch.com/privacy-policy/.

WINNERS LIST: The names of the winners can be obtained by sending a message to the Laptop Magazine’s Facebook Page [https://www.facebook.com/Tomsguide/] following the end of the Sweepstakes.

Sponsor: Purch Group, Inc. 150 Fifth Avenue, New York, New York 10011.