How to Create a 3D Doodle in Paint 3D

Microsoft’s Paint 3D offers a bevy of tools to create some truly amazing 3D models. But if none of the existing options fit the look you’re going for, you can always create your own by doodling on the screen.

This, for the most part, works best with a pen or stylus, but you can feel free to draw with your mouse for simpler shapes.

Results, typically, are only as good as your artistic talent. Be warned.