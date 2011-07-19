Blue Laptops to Suit Your Blue Mood

Whether you can't get "Blue Monday" out of your head or you just have a case of the moody blues, there's a laptop to match the shade of your thoughts if you know where to look. It's easy enough to locate red, pink, or maybe even plaid notebooks, but it's more of a challenge to find one in azure or indigo. So, we hunted some down and compiled a list in all shades and styles of the color, just for all you blue fans out there.

Sony VAIO Z

Weighing only 2.6 lbs, the VAIO Z doesn't compromise performance for portability. The Intel Core i7 is fast and the battery life long with the battery splice. We reviewed this notebook in black, but Sony sells it in a purplish indigo shade as well.

Read our Review of the Sony VAIO Z | See Sony's Indigio version

Lenovo IdeaPad Z370

The 13-inch Lenovo IdeaPad Z370 combines sleek design with top performance. Our review is pending for this bright blue ultraportable.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Z370 Page

Acer Aspire Timeline X 3830TG

Fast performance and strong graphics are just two of the reasons why you should consider the Acer Timeline X 3830TG. An awesome mix of dark blue and chrome accents make this one of the most stylish and mature-looking blue systems we've seen

Read our Review of the Acer Aspire Timeline X 3830TG here

HP Mini 210 – Ocean Drive Color

Ten hours of battery life and a great keyboard means you can work all day on the HP Mini 2010 netbook. A metallic turquoise lid and chrome interior will make you feel like Crockett and Tubbs from Miami Vice.

HP Mini 210 at Walmart

Toshiba Mini NB500

Not only is the Toshiba NB 505 netbook cool-looking, but temperatures also keep cool while streaming Hulu or Netflix thanks to the notebooks good ergonomics. This Toshiba is great for those on a budget, with a price tag of just $299.

Read our Review of the Toshiba Mini NB500 | Get it in Blue

ASUS K53E

Long battery life, a scratch-resistant deck, and strong performance are just a few of the reasons to love the ASUS K53E. A slim royal-blue metallic chassis is the best reason.

Read our Review of a brown ASUS K53E | See the blue ASUS K53E here

Samsung NC110

The strong audio and long battery life impress with this Samsung NC110. The glossy deep blue lid is even more impressive when paired with the space-age white body.

Read our Review of the Samsung NC110

Dell Inspiron 14R

This student aimed notebook combines fast performance, a comfortable keyboard, and discrete graphics, all wrapped up in a pretty, and affordable, package.Go for the vibrant, bright blue lid.

Read our Review of the Dell Inspiron 14R