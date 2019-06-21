Better Than Prime Day: $75 Off Lenovo's New ThinkBooks

Can't afford a ThinkPad? Meet the Lenovo ThinkBook — a new line of business laptops designed for ThinkPad fans on a budget.

Available in 13- and 14-inch configurations, the new laptops are on sale for the first time. Even better — this is one sale you won't find on Amazon Prime Day. (Amazon typically doesn't offer deep discounts on business machines).

Buy the ThinkBook 13s Laptop for $656.10 via coupon "SUMMER10" ($72 off)

via coupon "SUMMER10" ($72 off) Buy the ThinkBook 14s Laptop for $674.10 via coupon "SUMMER10" ($75 off)

Currently, you can get the new Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Laptop for $656.10 via coupon code "SUMMER10" direct from Lenovo. That’s $72 off its regular $729 price and the best price we could find for this ultrabook.

It features a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8265U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB-C port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, and a headphone/mic jack.

Keep in mind that there’s no Thunderbolt 3 port, so you won’t be able to perform any ultra-fast file transfers or connect more than a single 4K monitor.

We went hands-on with the ThinkBook 13s last month and were impressed by its thin bezel and slim, lightweight design. Both ThinkBooks are made of anodized aluminum and boast a slim chassis that's reminiscent if the IdeaPad 530s. The ThinkBook 13s is just 3.1 pounds and 0.6 inches thick, with an approximate battery life of 11 hours. Meanwhile, the ThinkBook 14s weighs 3.3 pounds and is just as slim.



If you want a bigger display, Lenovo also offers the ThinkBook 14s Laptop for $674 via coupon "SUMMER10". That's $75 off its list price. The ThinkBook 14s is configured nearly the same as the 13s, the only difference is that it sports a 14-inch display and Radeon 540X graphics.

The coupon can be used on any ThinkBook 13s or ThinkBook 14s configuration to take 10% off.



Lenovo Thinkbook 13s Credit: Laptop Mag