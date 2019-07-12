Better Than Prime Day: Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop for $1,299

Play ray-tracing supported PC games on the go with this powerhouse Lenovo gaming laptop for only $1,299 (19% off).

Headlining specs for this beast of a gaming laptop include a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU (6GB), 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7-9750H Six-Core Processor, and 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD. Lenovo laptops have some of the most appealing chassis in the market and this Y540 is no exception. With an estimated 300 nits display and Dolby Vision HDR software included, you can expect your games to look great on the 15.6 inch display. Be warned the Y540 does not have colorful backlighting but more than makes up for it with a full numpad.

If you're looking for a laptop that offers color customization options, check out our best gaming laptops guide for a model with the specs and features you need. With Amazon Prime Day 2019 less than a week away, you may find this laptop or another model at an even lower price.