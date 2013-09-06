Best of IFA 2013 Awards: Top 5 Gadgets

From smartwatches and phablets to laptops and tablets, IFA Berlin 2013 had it all. Europe's biggest technology convention gave us a look at Samsung’s hotly anticipated smartwatch, a tablet with some serious multitasking chops, a scratch resistant laptop and a smartphone you can take for a swim. We always love seeing and playing with new tech, but only a select few devices left us counting down the days until their eventual release. These are the top five gadgets of IFA Berlin 2013.

Best Smartphone: Sony Xperia Z1

Sony is known for making great cameras, and the new Xperia Z1 leverages that reputation with an impressive 20.7-megapixel sensor. FeaturingSony's "G Lens" with F2.0 aperture and a 27mm wide angle, as well as a BIONZ mobile image processing engine, the Z1 could give the Lumia 1020 a run for its money. The Z1 is also waterproof and boasts some serious sepcs, including a 5-inch full HD display and a Snapdragon 800 processor.

Best Smartwatch: Samsung Galaxy Gear

Samsung has escalated the smartwatch wars with the new Galaxy Gear. Sporting a 1.63-inch, 230 x 230 Super AMOLED display, the Gear lets you makes calls, take photos with its 1.9-MP camera and track your fitness with a built in pedometer. We love how you can easily customize the watch faces, as well as the nifty Find My Device feature for tracking down your paired Galaxy Note 3. The watch will launch with an impressive 70 apps.

Best Tablet: Samsung Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014 Edition)

Want a tablet that can run multiple apps at once? Then you're going to want Samsung's Galaxy Note 10.1 (2014 Edition). With its improved Multi Window mode and S Pen functionality, the Note 10.1 can open several apps at the same time without breaking a sweat. You can even drag and drop content from one window into another. A new soft-touch, faux leather back panel and thinner chassis give the Note 10.1 a more premium look and feel than its predecessor.

Best Tablet-Notebook Hybrid: Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga Pro 2

Lenovo's original IdeaPad Yoga was so good it earned itself a Laptop Editors' Choice Award. So we have high hopes for the IdeaPad Yoga Pro 2. This flip-display hybrid still offers four modes, including Laptop, Tablet, Stand and Tent, but does so with a slimmer chassis and sexy 3200 x 1800, 13.3-inch IPS display. A more powerful Intel Haswell processor and a host of new software features have us drooling with anticipation for this 2-in-1 device.

Best Laptop: ASUS Zenbook UX301

IFA 2013 saw a slew of new notebooks make their debut, but the best of the lot was ASUS’ Zenbook UX301. This aluminum beauty weighs just 3.04 pounds and measures a miniscule 0.6 inches thick. Outside, the laptop gets a coating of Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 to help prevent unsightly scratches. Inside you can get up to an Intel Haswell Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB solid-state drive.

