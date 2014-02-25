Best of MWC 2014 Awards

If there's one thing Mobile World Congress 2014 will be remembered for, it will be the debut of the long-rumored Galaxy S5, though a trio of new wearable devices also garnered attention . However, MWC 2014 wasn't just about Samsung. We also saw big reveals from Sony and LG, as well as mid-range contender HTC. After meeting with dozens of companies and having lots of hands-on demos, these are the best devices of Mobile World Congress 2014.

Best Smartphone: Samsung Galaxy S5

After two relatively quiet Mobile World Congresses in a row, Samsung roared at this year's show, releasing a sequel to its flagship Galaxy S4 phone. The new Galaxy S5 doesn't reinvent the wheel, but does add a number of key improvements. These upgrades include a water-resistant chassis, an attractive new back panel, a fingerprint reader and a heart rate monitor. The camera takes a dramatic step forward with a real-time HDR feature, a 0.3-second autofocus and the ability to change focus after you shoot.

Best Tablet: Sony Xperia Z2 Tablet

Suddenly, the iPad Air doesn't seem so lightweight. Sony's Xperia Z2 tablet is the lightest and thinnest 10-inch tablet yet, boasting dimensions that are just a hair slimmer than Apple's new flagship. Powered by a roaring Snapdragon 801 quad-core processor and sporting a colorful 1080p 10.1-inch display, Sony's tablet is more than equipped to handle your daily tasks. Did we mention it's also waterproof and dustproof? The Xperia Z2 will be available starting this March, but Sony has yet to disclose a price.

Best Budget Phone: HTC Desire 816

HTC is borrowing design cues from its flagship One and translating them to the budget tier with its Desire 816. The Desire 816 features slim side bezels that make its 5.5-inch 720p screen seem slightly larger and sports the same dual BoomSound front-facing speakers we praised in the One. Complete with a glossy colorful design reminiscent of Apple's iPhone 5c, a 13-megapixel main camera and 5-megapixel front shooter, the HTC Desire 816 could set a higher bar for value-priced smartphones in 2014.

Best Wearable: Samsung Gear Fit

New wearables were everywhere at MWC 2014, but our favorite device was Samsung's Gear Fit. This fitness band sports a gorgeous 1.83-inch curved AMOLED touch screen that's easy to read, making it perfect for checking your pace while you run. A heart rate monitor on the underside lets you see how much you're pushing yourself during workouts, while a built-in coaching app encourages you to give it your all. A media manager app lets you control that workout playlist on your smartphone for when you need that extra oomph.

Best Innovation: Yota Devices YotaPhone (2nd Generation)

The original YotaPhone broke new ground by adding a secondary, e-paper display to the back of the handset that shows alerts, notes and other important data. Now, Yota Devices has upped the ante by adding capacitive touch to the back panel while providing a special low-power mode that saves battery life. You can view sports scores, check and update social media or see your fitness progress, without even waking the phone. Swipe down with two fingers to take any image on the front screen to the back.

