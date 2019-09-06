We get it: Your laptop is your life. So not just any case can hold the precious device that contains everything from your work files to irreplaceable home movies. That's why we've searched high and low for the best laptop sleeves, which will ensure that your notebook serves you for years to come. From standard sponge cases to vegetable tanned leather, these sleeves go above and beyond their call of duty.

And protecting your laptop doesn't have to cost a paycheck. Most of our top picks sell for under $30. And there should be even bigger discounts on Amazon Prime Day.

Credit: Slate Collection

Mosiso polyester laptop sleeve

Extra front pocket

Wide range of sizes

Not water repellent

Both stylish and incredibly slim, the Mosiso case offers lightweight polyester protection for your laptop. The case may not be able to get wet (unlike others on the list), but it'll keep your laptop unscathed despite whatever items you throw into the case, such as keys and external batteries. There are so many options in size, color and pattern for such a low price, it makes sense that this continues to be the bestselling laptop sleeve on Amazon. Credit: Mosis0, Shutterstock

Woolnut Leather MacBook Sleeve

Timeless design made from natural materials

Limited to MacBooks

This top-of-the-line cover from Woolnut is crafted from a durable full-grain vegetable tanned leather. It comes in either a black or cognac colorway that looks incredibly rich. Combined with a pure wool felt interior, the case protects your MacBook in one of the most stylish options available. Credit: Woolnut, Shutterstock

AmazonBasics MacBook laptop computer sleeve case

Form-fitting neoprene construction with easy, top-loading access

Light material doesn't protect against drops

Cheap zipper

Protect your MacBook with this no-frills AmazonBasics neoprene case. Available in black, blue, gray, navy and purple, this slim case should easily slip into a backpack. You can also get this accessory in a wide range of sizes, including 13.3 inches and 15.6 inches. While the case won't protect against fall damage, this sleeve will shield your device from bumps and scratches when you're on the go. Credit: Amazon, Shutterstock

Thule Gauntlet 3.0

Elemental and drop-proof

Can use laptop while in the case

Material is bulky, and the price is higher than the competition's

The polyurethane-hardened Gauntlet offers a rigid exterior with enhanced corner protection for your device. The padded interior works to prevent bumps and scratches. With the slick clamshell design, you can use your device while it's in the case, which sets the Gauntlet apart from the competition. This sleeve's defense against the elements and encompassing protection come at a high price. However, it's not much compared to the cost of an entire laptop replacement. Credit: Thule, Shutterstock

Nacuwa Hardshell Sleeve

Slim, hard-shell body offers encompassing protection

Fits only thinner laptops

This slim EVA hard carrier offers quad-layer drop protection and an enhanced, textured grip. Slim and available in a wide range of sizes, the Nacuwa protects your laptop from drops as well as liquids and dust. The case is less expensive than other hard-shell competitors. Unfortunately, this case fits only thinner systems, leaving people with beefier machines out in the cold. Credit:Nacuwa, Shutterstock

ProCase laptop sleeve

Rubberized, extendable handle helps when you need it, tucks away when you don't

Not protective against drops or elements

Equipped with a handle for carrying, the ProCase can be slid into a briefcase or carried by itself. The slim front pocket can house documents or USB-C chargers. The simple, two-tone color scheme also looks great with the canvas material. The ProCase is available in three size ranges and comes in seven different color options: Black, Dark Blue, Dark Gray, Light Gray, Mint Green, Pink and Teal. Credit: ProCase, Shutterstock

Tomtoc 360

Patented edge protection

Lots of exterior design variety

Some users report a film or residue over prolonged use

Encase your 15-inch laptop in 360 degrees of fluffy interior to protect your machine from the elements. Equipped with CornerArmor, a patented design from TomToc, your laptop edges receive coverage similar to that provided by a car airbag. We especially like that the zipper area is protected to prevent your laptop from getting scratched. Choose from Baby Pink, Blue Black, Gray, Mint Blue or the very funky Grass Green. Credit: Tomtoc

Belltown by Slate Collection

Premium leather

Free engraving option

Most expensive case on the list

Prefer a premium option? The Belltown by Slate Collection offers premium, naturally water-resistant leather protection for your 15-inch laptop. The bag stretches to accommodate whatever you need to bring on your travels. A high-quality suede interior holds your laptop, with room for a tablet and chargers as well. Color options are Cognac, Indigo, Midnight, Olive and Chocolate. Slap a monogram on the bag for free to create a perfectly personalized gift. Credit:Slate Collection