Best Lap Desks

Using a laptop on your actual lap sounds like a great idea. But thanks to cooling issues with some systems, doing so could have a negative affect on your nether regions. Instead of potentially scorching the earth, you should give a lap desk a try.

Lap desks can offer better viewing angles and a more comfortable typing position. And they offer excellent heat dissipation and rock-solid stability, so you can work without worrying about your posture or your reproductive health.

Not every lap desk is the same, which is why we searched for defining features, quality and versatility to help you find the perfect match for your lifestyle. Whether you're a student cramming for that test on your bed or an office worker getting a report done on your commute, these laptop desks can help you do more for a relatively small investment.

Credit: AboveTEK

Folding lap desk by Mavo Craft

Versatile design makes this table superfunctional

Collapsible to save storage space

Questionable durability

Small storage space

Amazon's No.-1-selling lap desk, by Mavo Craft, serves many purposes for an incredibly low price. Not only can it act as a laptop stand, but it can also function as a bed tray. And with a space for paper and various pens, it can serve as a storage compartment in a pinch. Desk size: 17.9 x 13.1 x 2.5 inches | Weight: 2.8 pounds | Material: Plastic Credit: Mavo Craft

LapGear Designer Desk

Express your personality with tons of designs

Media slot for phone

No internal compartment (uses elastic band)

No room for mouse navigation

Available in multiple designs, Lap Gear's home-decor-inspired lap desk looks great in just about any setting. The accessory comes equipped with a phone stand and plenty of room for a mouse. The cushions on the underside of the desk conform to the support surface comfortably. While this stand lacks covered storage and is not adjustable, Lap Gear's stylish good looks earn it a pass. Desk size: 17.8 x 13.8 x 2.8 inches | Weight: 2.1 pounds | Material: Wood, fabric Credit: LapGear

Honey Can Do lap desk

Easy to disassemble and clean

Cord protector prevents tangles

Slick surface

Cheap materials

The Honey Can Do lap desk isn't big on looks or flashy features. But as the mobility handle and easy-to-clean surface demonstrate, sometimes simplicity is best. And at 3.3 pounds and 23.2 x 15.8 x 2.5-inches, this single-color desk is portable, making it ideal for commutes. Desk size: 23.2 x 15.8 x 2.5 inches | Weight: 3.3 pounds | Material: MDF Credit: Honey Can Do

Huanuo lap desk

Built-in mouse pad

Storage props up phone and tablet

Expensive

Large

This is my personal lap desk of choice, so I can vouch that the Huanuo lap desk has survived everywhere from my bed to filthy Manhattan subways (don't lecture me on hygiene). Featuring a wrist guard that doubles as a laptop stopper, a built-in mouse pad, dual bolster cushions and a handle to take it all on the go, this lap desk is a cut above the competition. It's extremely lightweight and comes with a five-year warranty. And when I'm not using it, I simply hang it up on my wall, where it sits flat. Desk size: 21.5 x 14 x 2.5 inches | Weight: 4.3 pounds | Material: Wood (platform), foam (cushion), plastic (slots) Credit: Huanuo

AboveTEK portable lap desk

Retractable mouse pad

Anti-skid textured surface

No storage

No adjustable angles

Compact when on the go and fully featured when needed, the AboveTEK lap desk features a retractable mouse pad and a thermal-resistant heat shield. This lap desk can easily be stuffed into a backpack. Although the stand doesn't offer storage or adjustable angles, its size more than makes up for those absences. Desk size: 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.6 inches | Weight: 2.1 pounds | Material: Silicon, plastic Credit: AboveTEK

The Surf lap desk

Built-in seating

Lightweight

Uncomfortable for long-term sessions

Unable to support itself without weight

The Surf lap desk is a good choice for kids. The versatile lap desk comes in vibrant colors and can be used while on the floor, in a chair or on a set of stairs. With a lightweight design that easily stores away, this desk is perfect for students. The Surf even has a built-in seat for better productivity. Desk size: 24 x 14 x 11 inches | Weight: 3.5 pounds | Material: Polypropylene Credit: ECR4Kids

Anderson Tilt Top

Real wood construction

Adjustable tilt

Heavy

Not comfortable against skin

Winsome Wood is an established furniture brand, and it shows. The company's Anderson Tilt Top lap desk looks like a legitimate piece of furniture. Made of beautiful teak wood, the desk provides a solid, adjustable surface for your laptop and a stable, nontilting right panel to hold either your phone or drink while you work. It comes with a small drawer that's incredibly handy for storing flash drives, pens and other small necessities. And when you're done using the desk, just fold it up by the legs and tuck it away. The best part? You can save money and get this in a two-pack, so you'll have one to store on the side of the couch and one to keep under the bed. Desk size: 24.8 x 13.3 x 9.2 inches | Weight: 5 pounds | Material: Solid wood Credit: Winsome Wood