Audi Debuts 2014 A3 Sedan with 4G LTE Connectivity

Audi has long been a favorite of car and tech enthusiasts alike with its line of sleek, teched-out cars. Audi continues the tradition with the introduction of its 2014 Audi A3 Sedan. A new entry into the growing luxury compact segment, the A3 features Audi's new modular infotainment system (MIB).

The new system incorporates Audi's MMI Navigation Plus system with a high-resolution 7-inch display, a 64GB SSD drive and a DVD player. The whole system will be voice-controlled and the display will show map details in 3D. Unlike its predecessors, the A3 will feature a 4G LTE connection for quick networking between the car and any connected devices. The faster network should enable the car to achieve download speeds of 100 MBps. That should come in handy with sending emails and social media updates via Audi Connect.

Speaking of Connect, Audi has also beefed up the Audi Connect service adding parking information. Now drivers searching for that elusive parking space can pull up information on spaces, garages and underground parking in the car's vacinity. The new service will also pull up the number of available spaces, fees and street addresses.