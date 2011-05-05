AT&T Launches $199 Samsung Infuse 4G; Not For Those With Small Hands

Today, AT&T and Samsung announced the availability of the Infuse 4G, a monster Android smartphone with a gigantic 4.5-inch Super AMOLED Plus display. The Infuse 4G, which was announced at CES this year, will cost $199 (with a two-year contract), and will be available starting May 15.

Obviously, the most striking aspect of the Infuse 4G is its aircraft carrier-sized deck, the largest this side of the Dell Streak. However, the Infuse 4G's thickness (0.35 inches at its thinnest) and weight make it feel less bulky.

The Super AMOLED Plus display is the next generation of the superbright smart phone panels. While the resolution remains the same--800 x 480--there are 50 percent more subpixels, resulting in brighter whites and a slightly crisper look.

The Infuse 4G will have a 1.2-GHz processor, 16GB of internal storage, and run Android 2.2. The back of the phone has an 8MP camera capable of shooting 720p video, and the front has a 1.3MP camera.

As its name suggests, the Infuse 4G is rated to use HSDPA CAT 14 and HSUPA CAT 6 bands. However, given AT&T's track record with other "4G" phones, we'll wait to see how fast the Infuse really is.

While the Infuse only has a microUSB connection, the phone ships with an HDMI adapter, so that consumers can plug it into a large-screen TV. The phone also has Samsung's AllShare DLNA app, so you can wirelessly stream content as well.

Other goodies that come with the phone is a special edition of Angry Birds with an Easter egg that lets you register for Samsung prizes, and the first 500,000 phones will come with a $25 credit for the Samsung Media Hub.

Stay tuned for our full review.