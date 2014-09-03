ASUS ZenBook UX305 Sports 3K Screen in 2.6-Pound Body

BERLIN – Users looking for a laptop with a higher-than-HD screen will soon have a new and compelling option. The 13-inch ASUS ZenBook UX305 will combine a 3K display with a speedy SSD, a robust processor and an extremely lightweight design.

ASUS revealed the UX305 it IFA 2014 in Berlin today (Sept. 3) at a press conference. Overall, the device appears to be an all-around laptop for general productivity and light gaming needs. It sports an Intel HD 5300 graphics card, an Intel Core M processor, and up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of solid state storage.

Where the UX305 really shines is in its gorgeous display, which we saw firsthand. The 3200 x 1800 resolution (also known as 3K, which is in-between 1080p high definition and 4K ultra-high definition) on a 13-inch screen looked sharp and colorful, and appears to be of particular use when viewing photos or streaming TV and movies.

The device is also remarkably small and light, measuring in at 0.48 inches thick and 2.65 pounds. Beyond that, it has all the basics, including a Windows 8.1 operating system and a front-facing HD webcam.

The UX305 is hardly the most powerful computer on the market, but its striking display and ease of transport may win over customers for whom size and weight are concerns. ASUS aims to release the product toward the end of 2014 in both Europe and North America, and has no set price as of yet.

