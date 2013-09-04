Asus Unveils Zenbook UX301 and UX302 Ultrabooks With Glass Lid, Sharp Display

At this year’s IFA Asus has introduced two new additions to its Zenbook family-- the UX301 and UX302. The new 13.3-inch Haswell-powered Ultrabooks come with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3-encased lid that was introduced with the Zenbook Infinity.

The two new Ultrabooks were initially showcased at this year’s Computex in Taipei, although Asus hadn’t unveiled what’s on the inside until today. With the UX301, users will be able to choose from a 1920 x 1080 display or a Retina Display-quality 2560 x 1440 display. The UX302, however, is only available in 1920 x 1080 although both models support 10-finger multitouch. Asus also boasts that the screen is capable of clear viewing angles up to 178 degrees.

The pair of Zenbooks will be powered by Intel’s fourth-generation Haswell chip, with the UX301 available in three configurations: an Intel Core i5-4200U, i7-4500U or i7-4558U. Those looking to buy the UX302 will only have the first two options to choose from, but get more choice when it comes to graphics. While the UX302 can come with either an Intel HD Graphics 4400 or a Nvidia GeForce GT 730M with 2GB of VRAM, the UX301 comes with Intel’s HD Graphics 5100.

In terms of memory and storage, the UX 301 comes with a SATA 3 SSD with up to 512GB RAID 0, while the UX 302 features a 750GB hard drive with 16GB SSD cache. The UX301 can come with either 4 or 8GB of RAM while the UX 302 will come with 2 or 4GB of RAM.

Asus has yet to announce pricing or availability for either Ultrabook. We’ve given Asus’ Zenbooks high marks in the past for their beautiful displays, slim designs and powerful performance, so we’re looking forward to seeing how the new UX301 and UX302 stack up.