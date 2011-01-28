ASUS U36Jc Reviewed: Slim, Fast, and Lots of Battery Life

This week, we had a chance to review ASUS's newest U30 series notebook, the U36Jc-A1. Like its predecessors, the ASUS U30Jc and the bamboo ASUS U33Jc, the U36Jc combines long battery life, light weight, and the power of discrete graphics into an attractive package. In our tests, we found the $999, 3.8-pound notebook getting over 6 hours of endurance and its 2.53-GHz Core i5 CPU / Nvidia G310m graphics combo giving us really high performance numbers. But with strong competition from the stylish Lenovo IdeaPad U260, Toshiba's Portege R700, and lower-cost solutions like the Toshiba T235 or HP dm3t, shoppers are faced with a difficult choice.

Check out our full review of the ASUS U36jc to see how it stacks up.