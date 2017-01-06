Asus ROG Strix GL553 and GL753 Are Rainbow Bright

Asus is finally bringing a bit of color into its gaming lineup. The ROG Strix and GL553, both announced at CES 2017 in Las Vegas, are the first gaming notebooks in the company’s first with backlit RGB keyboards. They also happen to be Asus’ latest budget notebooks utilizing Nvidia’s GTX 1050 and 1050 TI GPUs and are available now starting at $1,099 and $1,299, respectively.

Key Specs

Both models run on Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU and 16GB of RAM. The GL553 uses Nvidia’s GTX 1050 GPU and a 15.6-inch, FHD display, while the GL753 uses the more powerful 1050 TI and a 17.6-inch, FHD display.

Keyboard and Software

These new laptops are Asus’ first to feature RGB backlighting. The lights are divided into four zones across the keyboard, and can be customized with Asus’ new ROG Aura software.

Price and Availability

Both are available now. The GL553 is at $1,099 and and the GL753 is $1,299.

Outlook

The two laptops have really pretty keyboards, that’s for sure, but at 0ver $1,000, they are both more expensive than some other laptops with GTX 1050 and 1050 TI that we saw at CES this year. But if you like Asus’ design and ROG branding, these laptops will be right up your alley.

