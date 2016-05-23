Asus Tips Monster 24-inch Gaming Laptop with Graphics 'Leap'

The new Nvidia GTX 1080 graphics card represents the pinnacle of graphics performance, and it looks like a mobile variant could find its way inside Asus' upcoming beast of a ROG gaming laptop. And when we say beast, we mean it, as Asus tagged its teaser blog post with the words "24" laptop."

Asus didn't identify the GPU inside its 24-inch notebook--it's been playfully redacted--but whatever it is promises spectacular power. As you can see in this purposefully leaked benchmark chart, the mystery laptop beats a GTX Titan X GPU, an AMD Radeon R9 295X2 chip and GTX 990 Ti. This would make the new Asus ROG the fastest gaming laptop in the land.

Asus calls its new laptop a "significant leap" and says that it achieved these results in its labs without any overclocking. It's also safe to assume that this new system will have no problem handling VR games from the likes of the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive. However, the blog post also mentions that this is a concept machine, so it's not clear when (or if) it will come to market.

Although you can't see the notebook in full, Asus provided a glimpse at a couple of design close-ups, including a colorful backlit keyboard and a part of the chassis that looks like metal.

The post mentions that Computex 2016 is coming up soon, so it's safe to assume that the full reveal will take place at that show, which stars May 31 in Taipei.