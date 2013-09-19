Apple iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c Launch Sales May Hit 8 Million

Some may argue that Apple’s new iPhones look just like their predecessor, but that won’t stop people from rushing out to buy one on Sept. 20, according to one analyst. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has been known for his accurate Apple predictions, said in a note to investors that Apple is likely to sell between 6 and 8 million new iPhones during the launch weekend, reports Apple Insider. Comparatively, the iPhone 5 racked up 5 million sales during its first weekend last September and the Galaxy S4 reached 10 million sales after a month on the market.

Kuo also predicts that Apple won’t reveal its sales figures until the opening weekend is over so that it can combine iPhone 5c and iPhone 5s sales into one number. Although the 5s is Apple’s new flagship, the analyst predicts that it will only account for between 35 and 45 percent of Apple’s sales because of supply constraints.

The iPhone 5c is predicted to snag between 55 and 65 percent of Apple’s launch weekend sales, especially since it targets those shopping for a slightly less expensive phone. At the same time, Kuo acknowledges that the iPhone 5c isn’t meant to be a budget iPhone, but rather an iPhone 5 replacement. An even lower pricing point for the iPhone 5c could be too appealing for consumers -- to the point that it harms iPhone 5s sales, says the KGI analyst.

Apple’s iPhone 5s and iPhone 5s will be available for Verizon Wireless, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile when it launches on Sept. 20. The new flagship 5s comes with a speedier A7 processor and a motion coprocessor for contextual computing. Apple has also placed a fingerprint sensor in the home button to abolish the need for password-unlocking your iPhone. The iPhone 5c comes with the same internals as the iPhone 5, but Apple has swapped out the aluminum brushed back for a plastic rear shell available in multiple bright colors.