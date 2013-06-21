Apple iPhone 5 Coming to Virgin Mobile, $35 for Unlimited Data

Apple fans looking to avoid binding contracts will have another option come June 28th. Virgin Mobile has just announced that the iPhone 5 will be available starting at $549 and with 3G/4G LTE plans starting at $35 per month for unlimited data.

This monthly fee, which includes 300 voice minutes, falls under Virgin Mobile’s unlimited data and messaging plan known as Beyond Talk. Stepping up to 1,200 minutes costs $45 per month and unlimited voice, text and data is $55. The carrier will also be offering a monthly $5 discount for those sign up for Auto Pay.

MORE: 10 Best iPhone Apps You're Not Using

The device will be available in both Black & Slate and White & Silver color variants, and can be purchased through Virgin Mobile’s website, its brick-and-mortar dealers and Radio Shack.

The 16GB version of the iPhone 5 on Virgin will sell for $549.99, while the 32GB and 64GB will cost $649.99 and $749.99 respectively.

Cricket began offering the iPhone 5 almost immediately after Apple unveiled the device last September. With the 16GB version starting at $399 with a mail-in offer, the handset comes a little cheaper from Cricket but its plans are more expensive than Virgin Mobile’s. 1GB of data starts at $50 per month, 2.5GB costs $60 and 5GB goes for $70.

T-Mobile offers the iPhone 5 for the cheapest price starting at $149.99 for 16GB, but you’ll have to pay $20 per month as part of a payment plan for two years. T-Mobile also has the most expensive unlimited data plan of the three no-contract iPhone 5 carriers at $70 per month, but the data is truly unlimited. T-Mobile also offers a $60 plan that includes 2.5GB of data.