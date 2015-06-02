Aorus X5: Powerful 15-Inch Gaming Laptop Gets G-Sync

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Aorus X5 blew our minds when we saw it at CES 2015, with its dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 965M graphics chips and powerful 5th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. The company has sweetened this already awesome rig by throwing in Nvidia's new G-Sync technology, which promises much smoother gameplay with minimal tearing, as well as a desktop-level video encoder for optimized live streaming. The X5 will be available on June 23 as a Newegg exclusive for $2,100.

During my time with the Aorus X5 here at Computex, the notebook was zippy and responsive, opening apps and switching between windows with ease, all while live streaming a game of Witcher 3 on Twitch. With Nvidia's technology inside, the display refresh rates are synchronized to the GPU to eliminate screen tearing and minimize display stutter and input lag. In addition to super smooth gameplay, scenes should appear instantly, objects should look sharper. Of course, we'd have to really put the X5 through our benchmark tests to see if it can hold up under more pressure. Gigabyte, the company behind Aorus, says the desktop-level video encoding on a laptop is the first of its kind.

MORE: Best Gaming Laptops

Just like we saw at CES, the X5 is a sleek stunner of a gaming laptop. Its anodized aluminum chassis in matte black draws your gaze, but it's the X5's glass touchpad that begs for your touch. I loved idly moving the mouse around just so I could feel the cool glass trackpad and texturized bottom row. Like most gaming notebooks, the X5 also offers a row of programmable macro keys, which you can assign up to five profiles for easier deployment of shortcuts while frying baddies.

The X5's 15.6-inch 2880 x 1620-pixel IPS display offered generous viewing angles for the notebook's Windows 8.1 system.

Gigabyte also upgraded the 17-inch Aorus X7 with G-Sync, calling that model the Aorus X7 Pro-Sync. It will be available via Newegg at the end of June for about $2,600.