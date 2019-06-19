Better Than Prime Day: $360 Off Alienware, XPS and More

We're expecting to see a lot of great laptop deals during Amazon Prime Day, but one brand Amazon isn't know for discounting is Dell. So Dell is taking matters into its own hands and offering a sitewide discount on its family of laptops.

Just use coupon code "SAVE15" during checkout to take instant 15% off eligible machines. (The coupon only works on machines marked "save an extra 15%"). After coupon, you can snag the following deals:

Traditionally priced at $2,049.99, the Editor's Choice Alienware Area 51m is $342 off and currently at its lowest price ever for this configuration. It features a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS display, 3.6GHz Core i9-9700 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB + 8GB SSHD hybrid drive, and a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card with 6GB of dedicated memory.

In our Alienware Area 51m review, we tested the i9-9900K RTX 2080 config and loved its design, excellent graphics, and overall performance. Although it's one of the pricier gaming laptops on the market, we rated it a 4.5 out of 5 stars for its unmatched power.

Dell's coupon expires June 20 at 8am ET.

Alienware Area 51m Gaming Laptop