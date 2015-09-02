Acer's Convertible R 11 Proves Chromebooks Can Be Flexible

The highly-flexible Acer Chromebook R 11 literally will bend over backward for you. A 360-degree hinge allows this $299 laptop to contort into four modes: laptop, tablet, display and tent. Plus, the R 11 sports some decent specs.

Starting from the outside, the Acer Chromebook R 11 features an 11.6-inch display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. It supports 10-point touch for gestures such as tap, swipe and pinch to zoom. The shell is made of textured aluminum.

Inside, Acer packed in an Intel Celeron processor, which isn't the fastest CPU out there but should get the job done for Chromebook purposes. The R 11 includes a USB 3.0 port and supports 802.11ac wireless as well.

At IFA 2015 in Berlin, Germany, Laptop Mag got a chance to go hands-on with Acer's new cloud-based convertible. The R11 has the same minimalist design as Acer’s previous Chromebooks, but the new aluminum lid makes it feel more premium than its $299 price tag might imply. The R11's hinge also impressed with good stiffness, but without the added chunkyiness you get on other convertibles.

In fact, the R11's overall build quality felt quite solid, which makes the prospect of chucking it around between your bedroom, living room and kitchen seem like such a good idea, you have to wonder why convertible Chromebooks have just started hitting the market.

Acer expects the Chromebook R 11 to go on sale in North America in October, spreading to Europe in November. We can't wait to get one in to test it out ourselves in the lab. Stay tuned for a full review.