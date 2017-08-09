Acer Switch 2-in-1 Hits New Price Low

In the tech world, cheap doesn't always mean good and that can be especially true of budget laptops.

The Acer Spin, however, is a special case. Unlike many bargain bin notebooks, the Spin ditches the tired 1366 x 768 LCD for a crisper 1080p touchscreen display. Like its namesake suggests, it can also be used in tablet, tent, display, or laptop mode.

Buy Acer Spin 1080p 2-in-1 Laptop on Amazon.com

The $319 Acer Spin is currently selling for just $269.99 on Amazon. That's $50 off its retail price and $30 cheaper than our previous mention in June.

The Spin is far from being a beastly machine, but for a budget laptop it's quite respectable. It includes a 1.1-GHz Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of flash storage. It even comes with an Acer stylus.

Its 1080p LCD uses IPS technology, which means you'll get the widest viewing angles possible. The 11.6-inch screen also supports 10-finger multi-touch gestures.

The only downside we can find to this machine is that Acer has already demoed a new Spin that it plans to release sometime this year. We went hands-on with the new model at this year's Computex Taipei trade show and found the $329 laptop to be sturdy and stylish. We also liked its new metal chassis, which gives it a more premium feel.

However, Acer has yet to make any official announcement regarding its new Spin. So as far as budget machines go, the $269.99 Acer Spin remains one of the best buys on the market.