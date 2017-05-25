Acer Ignites Nitro 5 Notebook for Cost-Conscious Gamers

Gamers with tight budgets will soon have a new option from Acer. Today, the company announced its new 15.6-inch Acer Nitro 5, and said it is targeting "casual gamers." The laptop will be on display at Computex Taipei and will be available in July starting at $799.

The Nitro 5 will feature a wide variety of configurations for fans of both Intel and AMD graphics. There will be options with Kaby Lake Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPUs paired with up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics, as well as AMD Radeon RX550 GPUs paired with 7th-gen AMD A-series FX, A12 or A10 APUs.

Acer's laptop will offer up to 32GB of DDR 2400MHz memory. Some models will include PCIe SSDs (up to 512GB) with up to 2TB of optional HDD storage. Ports include gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.0, a pair of USB 2.0 ports and an HDMI output. For wireless connectivity, the laptop supports 802.11ac with a 2x2 MIMO antenna.

Every configuration will include a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display and the same matte black chassis with red accents we've seen on other Acer gaming rigs, as well as dual fans with Acer’s Coolboost technology, which allows users to manually control the fans.

We'll find out more and get to go hands-on with the Acer Nitro 5 at Computex next week.

