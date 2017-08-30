The Best Acer Laptops From IFA 2017

At the IFA technology tradeshow in Berlin, Acer took the opportunity to update its extensive lineup of laptops, adding a few new 2-in-1s and a Chromebook. The highlights include the Switch 7 Black Edition, a Surface Clone with a kickstand that auto-deploys and retracts, the Spin 5 with front-facing speakers for powerful audio and a Swift 5 in beautiful blue and gold colors. Here’s what to expect from Acer this fall.

Acer Chromebook 15

Release Date: October 2017 Specs: 15.6-inch, 1080p display, 12-hours of battery life, up to 64GB of storage, up to 8GB of RAM, two USB Type-C ports, SD card reader What’s new: The Chromebook 15 uses an aluminum top cover and palm rest. It will be available with or without a touchscreen display.

Switch 7 Black Edition

Release Date: December 2017 Specs: 8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce MX150, 13.5-inch 2256 x 1904 display, stylus with 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity What’s new: The Acer AutoStand can be automatically activated and retracted, Acer claims that it's the first fanless notebook with discrete graphics thanks to its Dual LiquidLoop cooling.

Swift 5

Release Date: December 2017 Specs: 8th Gen Intel Core CPUs, FHD touchscreen display What’s new: Acer says the magnesium alloys provide extra sturdiness and makes it just 2.2 pounds.

Spin 5

Release Date: September 2017 Specs: 13 and 15-inch models, 8th Gen Intel Core CPUs, up to 16GB RAM, up to 13 hours of battery life, GTX 1050 GPU option (15-inch model only), 1080p display. What’s new: Far-field microphones allow you to invoke Cortana from up to 13 feet away, front-facing speakers.