Acer Announces TimelineX Refresh with Thinner Design, USB 3.0

Acer's Aspire TimelineX series of thin-and-light notebooks has earned fans for its compelling mix of processing power and attractive design. Now, it looks like the company is improving on that already-appealing model. Today, the company announced updates to TimelineX notebooks in the 13- to 15-inch size range.

In terms of design, the latest TimelineX generation will sport the same brushed-aluminum lid and interior, though the keyboard has a slightly adjusted chiclet-style layout. PCMag reports that the thin-and-light will be even thinner this time around; the 13.1-inch model will weigh 4.12 pounds, and all models will be just 1-inch thick at their thickest points.

But the biggest changes are on the performance front: Acer says the new TimelineX systems can last up to 9 hours on a charge, and the notebooks will be running Intel second-gen Core i3 or Core i5 CPUs. Users will have the option to add discrete graphics with an Nvidia GeForce GT 540M GPU or 520M with Optimus technology.

Other important specs include an HD webcam, Clear.fi for sharing media across enabled devices on your home network, and USB 3.0. The newest TimelineX series will start at $599 (15.6 inches) and go up to $779 (13.3 inches). All systems are now available in North America.

