5 Great Mac Accessories for Apple Fans

Apple fanatics. There's one on every list. Feed their craving with one of five great MacBook accessories. Though your Apple fan won't believe it at first, each device makes MacBook computing even more comfortable. Who wouldn't be thrilled with the Apple Mighty Mouse, a wireless external point-and-clicker that frees up a USB port by connecting via Bluetooth, or the 27-inch Apple Thunderbolt Display that transfers data at an eye-blink 10Gb/sec, includes an HD cam for FaceTime calls, and boasts a rich 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution. Yup, Apple just got more awesome.

Logitech Wireless Solar Keyboard K750 for Mac ($59.99)

The energy-conscious Prius owner on your list will love this solar-powered wireless keyboard. It lasts for three months on a single charge and can be recharged via sun or lamp light. At just 0.3 inches thin, it’ll barely be noticeable in his recycled-plastic-bottle backpack. It has an Apple-esque look, with white keys set against brushed aluminum, but it’s also available in all black or with blue, pink, or green accents. (We’re guessing he’ll like the green one best.)



Apple Thunderbolt Display, 27-inch ($999)

The aspiring Spielberg in your family is going to flip for this LED backlit display with a 2560 x 1440 resolution. It’s the first to take advantage of the high-speed Thunderbolt port on the latest MacBook and includes much more than just a stunning display. There’s a FaceTime HD camera, speakers, microphone, three USB 2.0 ports, a Firewire 800 port, Ethernet, a Thunderbolt port for daisy-chaining displays, and even a power connector for her Mac. With a setup like this, she’ll be producing blockbusters in no time.



LaCie Little Big Disk Thunderbolt Series ($399, 1TB)

Help the Mac user on your list preserve those family memories with a blazing-fast backup drive. He’ll love the 10 GB/sec transfer rate that Thunderbolt delivers via her MacBook Air or MacBook Pro. And with choices of 1TB or 2TB of storage, her Mac’s hard drive will stay uncluttered. Best of all, the Little Big Disk weighs just 1.4 pounds and is only 1.6 x 5.5 x 3.3 inches, so it’ll fit perfectly in her laptop bag.



Apple Magic Mouse ($69)

On the road, a MacBook’s trackpad is perfectly fine, but when he’s working at home or in the office he’ll love this slick multitouch device that combines the capability of a MacBook trackpad with the comfort of a mouse. He won’t have to worry about filling up a precious USB port because the Magic Mouse connects via Bluetooth. This amazing peripheral supports 360-degree scrolling as well as one- and two-button mouse configurations.



SeeThru Satin MacBook Pro ($49.95)

Your wife loves her MacBook Pro—a lot. Treat her this year by wrapping her favorite laptop in a semi-translucent satin-touch case. The case gives her added protection with its non-slip grip, and the wide choice of colors will make her Mac stand out from the crowd. Depending on her Mac’s size, the case is available in Aubergine, Black, Clementine, Jalapeno, Peacock, Pink, Purple, Red, or Terracotta.

