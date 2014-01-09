ASUS Transformer Pad Duet Wins LAPTOP's Best of CES 2014 Readers' Choice Award

You spoke, we listened. The ASUS Transformer Pad Duet TD300 is your pick for the best tech of CES 2014, winning with 43.71% of the vote. And not without good reason. This dual-booting laptop-tablet, which starts at $599, has more going for it than the everyday hybrid.

That's because it can quickly hop from an Android operating system to Microsoft's Windows 8.1 interface almost as quickly as it jumps from tablet mode to laptop position via its detachable keyboard. Available in Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 flavors, the Duet's tablet half houses a 128GB SSD. The keyboard offers an additional 1TB of storage space. The tablet sports a stunning 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080-pixel IPS touchscreen display while the keyboard offers slick island-style design.

But, of course, the real star of the Transformer Pad Duet is its ability to seamlessly switch between Windows and Android. With the push of a button, you can activate the preloaded Bluestacks software and go from editing Office documents to playing "Dumb Ways to Die" or "Modern Combat 4."

So who did this hybrid beat out? Coming in a close second was Lenovo's Horizon 2 with 37.41 percent of the vote. The bronze goes to another ASUS product, the PadFone X, followed by Nvidia's Tegra K1 mobile chip with 9.59 and 3.53 percent of the vote, respectively. Rounding out the rest of the contenders was the Toyota Hydrogen-powered FCV, MSI's 15-inch concept gaming notebook, Samsung's Galaxy Note Pro 12.2 and the Pebble Steel Watch. Combined, the bottom four earned less than 6 percent.

To check out what we journalists had to say about the best of CES 2014, check out our full awards story.